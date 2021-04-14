The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one soldier killed and another three wounded amid five violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, April 13.

"In the past day, April 13, five ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on April 14, 2021.

In particular, Russia-led troops fired proscribed 82mm mortars toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Pivdenne, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles near the villages of Zaitseve and Katerynivka.

Read alsoRussia's new offensive may spill into World War 3 – Ukraine's chief settlement negotiator"Near the village of Mayorsk, an enemy UAV, while crossing the contact line, dropped grenades on the positions of our units, as a result of which one soldier received a fatal wound," the report said.

The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman.

Also, the invaders used tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and rifles near the village of Pervomaiske.

"As a result of enemy shelling, three servicemen with the Joint Forces were wounded in the past day. They were promptly provided with first aid and evacuated to a hospital," reads the report.

The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Wednesday midnight, April 14, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired automatic grenade and heavy machine guns near the town of Svitlodarsk.

The enemy also remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines with the use of automatic grenade launchers near Mayorsk.

No casualties have been reported since Wednesday midnight.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila