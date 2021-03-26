There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported eight violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, March 25.

"In the past day, March 25, eight ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 26, 2021.

In particular, Russia-led forces fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and heavy machine guns toward Ukrainian positions near the town of Svitlodarsk, as well as hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and automatic rifles near the village of Mayorsk.

Read alsoMinister Kuleba says war may end within week if Russia pulls out of DonbasThey also used automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and rifles near the village of Bohdanivka, while under-barrel and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and rifles were used near the village of Shyrokyne.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN