The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, March 24.

"In the past day, March 24, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 25, 2021.

In particular, Russia-led forces fired proscribed 120mm mortars toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near the town of Avdiyivka.

Read alsoMinister Kuleba says war may end within week if Russia pulls out of DonbasThey also used heavy machine guns and rifles near the village of Lebedynske, while hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns were used near the village of Shumy.

What is more, the enemy fired automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Bohdanivka.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Thursday midnight, March 25, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the town of Svitlodarsk.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN