There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported eight violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, March 30.

"In the past day, March 30, eight ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone, of which seven attacks and one fact of engineering works at positions," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 31, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired anti-tank grenade launchers toward Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Pisky, as well as heavy machine guns near the village of Shyrokyne.

They also used automatic rifles near the villages of Prychepylivka and Troyitske.

What is more, Russia-led forces carried out engineering works at their positions near the village of Pavlopil.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Wednesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

