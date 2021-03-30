There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, March 29.

"In the past day, March 29, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 30, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 82mm mortars near the village of Zaitseve, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near the town of Svitlodarsk.

Read alsoBellingcat identifies citizens of Russia involved in torture in Donetsk prison (Photos)They also used grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the town of Maryinka, and the villages of Shyrokyne and Starohnativka.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since Tuesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

