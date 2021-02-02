There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, February 1.

"In the past day, February 1, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 2, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired automatic, hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka, grenade launchers near the village of Pyshchevyk, and automatic rifles near the village of Novomykhailivka.

Read alsoOSCE SMM UAV spots heavy weapons in Russia-occupied part of DonbasWhat is more, the Russian occupation troops used automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and rifles near the village of Pivdenne.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN