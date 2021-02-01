There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, January 31.

"In the past day, January 31, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 1, 2021.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired a 120mm mortar, automatic, anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and rifles near the village of Vodiane.

Read alsoOSCE SMM UAV spots heavy weapons in Russia-occupied part of DonbasAlso, an enemy Krylo[Wing]-type UAV was spotted crossing the contact line before being jammed.

What is more, the Russian Federation's armed formations used an 82mm mortar near the village of Lebedynske, as well as automatic grenade launchers near the village of Pisky. In addition, the enemy fired automatic rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Opytne, and a heavy machine gun near the town of Avdiyivka.

Since Monday midnight, February 1, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired a hand-held anti-tank launcher and an under-barrel grenade one near Avdiyivka.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN