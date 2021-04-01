There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, March 31.

"In the past day, March 31, five ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 1, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and automatic rifles near the villages of Pisky and Vodiane.

Read alsoTCG talks: Russia turns down offer to secure truce in Donbas from April 1They also used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and rifles near the town of Svitlodarsk, and the villages of Luhanske and Zolote-4.

There were no casualties in the past day.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on Thursday, April 1, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near Svitlodarsk and Zolote-4, as well as rifles near the village of Novhorodske.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila