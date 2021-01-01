There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, December 31.

"In the past day, December 31, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 1, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and rifles near the village of Starohnativka, as well as proscribed 82mm mortars and a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Shyrokyne. Also, the invaders used 120mm mortars near the village of Vodiane, as well as under-barrel grenade launchers near the village of Talakivka.

Read alsoUkraine finalizes prisoner swap listThe violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, January 1, six ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation. In particular, the enemy fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, as well as hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms near Vodiane.

What is more, the occupiers fired grenade launchers of various systems and a heavy machine gun near the village of Zolote-4, as well as automatic rifles near the village of Novoluhanske.

The Joint Forces fired back, the JFO HQ said.

There were no casualties over the period under review.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

