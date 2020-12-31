The hot spots were the towns of Avdiyivka and Popasna, and the village of Starohnativka.

Russia-led forces mounted five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on December 30.

No Ukrainian army casualties have been reported, according to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters' morning update on Facebook on December 31.

In particular, enemy troops used grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka, a large-caliber machine gun near the village of Starohnativka, while grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and rifles were used near the town of Popasna.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the JFO HQ said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

A ceasefire was observed along other parts of the contact line.

From 00:00 to 07:00 on December 31, Russia-led forces mounted one attack on Ukrainian positions, using an anti-tank grenade launcher and rifles near Starohnativka.

Violations of ceasefire in Donbas reported by OSCE SMM

In its daily report based on information as of 19:30 on December 29, 2020, and issued on December 30, 2020, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) said its monitoring teams recorded 58 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (299 ceasefire violations in the previous reporting period) and 37 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region (two ceasefire violations).

In total, since the day when the recent ceasefire agreements, which entered into force on July 27, 2020, were reached, the OSCE has recorded at least 5,055 violations of the truce in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Author: UNIAN