The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, March 17.

"In the past day, March 17, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 18, 2021.

In particular, Russia-led forces fired grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near the villages of Pisky and Hnutove.

They also used proscribed 82mm mortars, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Luhanske.

Read alsoUkraine snubs Russia's attempts to let proxy forces' representative, convicted terrorist join Donbas talksWhat is more, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired heavy machine guns and anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Svitlodarske, as well as under-barrel grenade launchers near the village of Novotoshkivske.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

