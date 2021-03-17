The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, March 16.

"In the past day, March 16, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 17, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the village of Vodiane.

"A member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained a combat-related injury amid enemy shelling. The defender was rushed to the hospital," it said.

His condition is satisfactory.

Read alsoDonbas invaders showing readiness to pursue military escalationAlso, the enemy used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and automatic rifles near the villages of Talakivka and Hnutove, as well as heavy machine guns and anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Pavlopil.

What is more, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Lebedynske, while 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and rifles were used near the village of Pivdenne.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN