The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two wounded in action (WIA), as well as one civilian who sustained a shrapnel wound amid 21 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, April 2.

"In the past day, April 2, as many as 21 ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 3, 2021.

Read alsoBiden affirms U.S. support for Ukraine in face of Russian aggression – White HouseIn particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars near the villages of Zolote-4 and Novo-Oleksandrivka, as well as heavy machine guns and grenade launchers of various systems near the town of Svitlodarsk and the village of Novotoshkivka.

They also fired grenade launchers of various systems toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Novoluhanske.

Russia-led troops used 120mm mortars near the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Pyshchevyk and Hnutove, as well as an anti-tank guided missile near the village of Opytne.

What is more, they fired under-barrel grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka, and small arms near the village of Pisky.

In addition, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure facilities near Krasnohorivka. As a result, a local resident sustained a shrapnel wound and was rushed to the hospital.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on Saturday, April 3, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the villages of Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Olena Kotova