There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, April 15.

"In the past day, April 15, seven ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on April 16, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns near the village of Mayorsk; grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Novozvanivka; as well as automatic rifles near the villages of Zaitseve and Pisky.

Read also"Army is ready": Zelensky on latest tensions with RussiaAlso, an enemy UAV was also spotted crossing the contact line near Mayorsk.

Moreover, illegal armed formations remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Novhorodske.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22, 2020, agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila