The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid seven violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, February 28.

"In the past day, February 28, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 1, 2021.

In particular, Russia's armed formations fired proscribed 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and automatic and sniper rifles near the village of Pyshchevyk.

"A Ukrainian soldier was killed as a result of the shelling," reads the report.

Read alsoUkraine's envoy links increased shelling in Donbas with sanctions against MedvedchukAlso, enemy troops used grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and rifles near the villages of Shyrokyne and Vodiane. In that sector, an enemy UAV was also spotted crossing the contact line before being jammed.

What is more, the occupation forces fired automatic grenade launchers near the village of Verkhniotoretske.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

Since midnight on Monday, March 1, one ceasefire violation has been recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Pavlopil.

On Saturday, February 27, Ukraine's JFO HQ reported nine enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control now.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN