There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported six violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, February 5.

"In the past day, February 5, six ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 6, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Novomykhailivka. Also, an enemy UAV was spotted crossing the contact line in that area, which remotely planted a POM-2 anti-personnel mine in front of Ukrainian positions.

Read alsoMinister tentatively assesses damage from Russian occupation in DonbasThe occupiers also fired automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns toward Ukrainian positions near the town of Svitlodarsk.

What is more, the enemy used an automatic grenade launcher near the village of Bohdanivka, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and rifles near the village of Vodiane.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since Saturday midnight, February 6, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and rifles near Vodiane.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN