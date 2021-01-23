There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported six violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, January 22.

"In the past day, January 22, six ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 23, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation troops fired an under-barrel grenade launcher toward the Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane, as well as automatic rifles near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Novoselivka-2. Also, the occupiers used an automatic grenade launcher near the village of Opytne.

Read alsoUkraine not ready to liberate occupied Donbas by military means – KravchukWhat is more, sniper fire was recorded near the village of Novoluhanske. The Russian occupation troops also fired automatic rifles near the village of Shumy.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN