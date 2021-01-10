There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported three violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Saturday, January 9.

"In the past day, January 9, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 10, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers toward the Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane. Also, the Russian occupation troops used grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns twice near the village of Luhanske.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC).

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

