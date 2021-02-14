There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Saturday, February 13.

"In the past day, February 13, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 14, 2021.

Read alsoZelensky: Enemy seeks to disrupt ceasefireIn particular, the Russian occupation troops fired under-barrel grenade launchers towards the Ukrainian positions near the villages of Vodiane and Starohnativka in the Azov Sea littoral in the Skhid (East) sector.

The Joint Forces fired back, the report says.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN