No ceasefire violations have been recorded since day-start on Saturday so far.

Ukraine's military command on February 12 recorded seven ceasefire violations on the part of Russian proxy forces in Donbas.

That's according to a morning update by the Joint Forces Operation HQ.

Russian invaders opened fire on Ukraine's positions near Vodiane, having employed a grenade launcher, a large-caliber machine gun, and small arms.

Read alsoZelensky: Enemy seeks to disrupt ceasefireNear Pavlopil, a military serviceman was injured after an unidentified explosive device set off. The soldier was rushed to a medical facility, where he is now undergoing treatment.

The enemy dropped to VOG-17 grenades from an unmanned aerial vehicle they flew over positions near the village of Zolote-4. Outside Novoluhanske, Ukrainian defenders intercepted, using electronic warfare capabilities, another enemy UAV that has crossed the line of demarcation.

"The facts of ceasefire breaches were reported to the OSCE through the Ukrainian members of the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center," the statement said.

Since day-start on Saturday, no truce violations have been recorded so far.

Donbas: Other reports

Author: UNIAN