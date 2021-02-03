Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid eight violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, February 2.

"In the past day, February 2, eight ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 3, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired proscribed 120mm mortars, heavy machine guns and rifles near the village of Pivdenne.

Sniper fire toward Ukrainian positions was also recorded near the village of Shumy.

"A member of the Joint Forces was seriously wounded by an enemy sniper. The defender was provided with medical assistance, but unfortunately, it was impossible to save him. The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends," it said.

Read alsoTCG delegation spox opts for soft language on latest truce breachesAlso, the occupiers fired an under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Krymske, as well as automatic grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Zaitseve.

What is more, the invaders used automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Pavlopil, as well as sniper rifles near the village of Vodiane.

And finally, an enemy UAV was spotted crossing the contact line near the town of Avdiyivka. Before it was jammed, it had dropped two VOG-17 grenades over the Joint Forces' positions.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

