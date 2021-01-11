There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, January 10.

"In the past day, January 10, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 11, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired an anti-tank grenade launcher near the town of Avdiyivka. Also, the Russian occupation troops used automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and a heavy machine gun near the village of Vodiane.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine records three ceasefire violations on Jan 9The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC).

The Joint Forces fired back, the JFO HQ said.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN