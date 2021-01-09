The situation in the JFO zone is under Ukrainian soldiers' control.

Russia-led forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Friday, January 8.

This is reported in a morning update by the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters on Facebook on January 9.

"In the past day, January 8, nine violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation zone. Most of the attacks were carried out by armed formations of the Russian Federation in the Skhid (East) zone," it said.

In particular, enemy troops mounted four attacks on Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane in the Pryazovia area (the north coast of the Sea of Azov), using proscribed 120mm mortars, as well as different types of grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. In the area of the village of Vodiane near the city of Donetsk, the enemy opened fire several times with both grenade launchers and rifles. The enemy used the same weapons near the village of Talakivka.

Two more attacks were recorded in the Pivnich (North) zone. "There, the enemy opened provocative fire first, they used rifles and a grenade launcher in the direction where repair work was being carried out to restore the water supply at the Horlivka-Toretsk water pipeline section. In order to avoid casualties, a working brigade was immediately withdrawn from the area under fire, the work was stopped," it said.

"OSCE representatives were informed about the facts of the ceasefire violation through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC. Ukrainian defenders returned fire to counter Russia-controlled armed formations' attacks. There are no combat-related losses among our soldiers," the JFO HQ said.

Since the beginning of the current day, January 9, there has been no violation of the ceasefire along the contact line.

The situation in the JFO zone is under Ukrainian soldiers' control, the headquarters noted.

