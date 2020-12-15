No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, December 14.

"In the past day, December 14, four ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces were recorded in the areas of our units' responsibility," the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 15, 2020.

In particular, enemy troops fired hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers twice near the village of Shumy. Also, they opened fire with automatic rifles near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Pisky.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Read alsoEx-"DPR" terrorist found dead in RussiaSince Tuesday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces was recorded near Avdiyivka where the enemy fired an under-barrel grenade launcher.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so the Joint Forces did not return fire, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN