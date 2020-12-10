No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, December 9.

"In the past day, December 9, the Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries nine times violated the ceasefire agreements," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 10, 2020.

In particular, the occupiers fired grenade launchers of various types and small arms near the village of Talakivka. The enemy also provoked Ukrainian defenders near the village of Vodiane, firing automatic rifles, as well as employing an automatic grenade launcher near the town of Avdiyivka.

What is more, an enemy UAV was spotted incoming from the village of Mineralne, crossing the contact line before being suppressed by electronic warfare means.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Moreover, the invaders carried out engineering works toward Ukrainian defense positions outside the villages of Vodiane and Luhanske. Near the latter settlement, the enemy carried out three blasts.

Violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Thursday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces was recorded near the town of Maryinka where the enemy fired automatic rifles.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so the Joint Forces did not return fire, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN