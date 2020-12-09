According to Khomchak, "a long-term positional war takes away strength and demotivates the army."

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak has said four Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 15 were wounded amid the truce announced in late July.

"More than four months of truce have saved dozens of lives. Unfortunately, four soldiers were killed and 15 were wounded. This is a lot in terms of the value of human life. But this is five times less than in the same period before the ceasefire," he said, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Read alsoNo military solution to issue on Donbas, chief of Ukraine's General Staff saysAccording to Khomchak, "a long-term positional war takes away strength and demotivates the army." At the same time, he assured the situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation is fully controlled by the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

