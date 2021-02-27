The Joint Forces' units have returned fire.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 11 wounded in action (WIA) amid 14 violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, February 26.

"In the past day, February 26, as many as 14 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 27, 2021.

Read alsoEscalation in Donbas linked to upcoming parliamentary election in Russia – MFA UkraineRussia-led forces used proscribed 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the village of Vodiane, a result of which, six Ukrainian servicemen received shrapnel wounds, and three more sustained combat injuries.

Enemy troops mounted attacks on Ukrainian positions near the village of Pisky, using 120mm and 82mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms.

Also, Russian occupation troops employed automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and sniper rifles near the village of Luhanske. The enemy remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel landmines in front of Ukrainian positions in the said direction.

In addition, the enemy fired small arms near the town of Maryinka and the village of Lebedynske. A Ukrainian serviceman was wounded as a result of the shelling, the report said.

Read alsoRussian General Kuzovlev promoted for his role in Donbas warWhat is more, the enemy used an automatic grenade launcher, small arms, and a tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun, near the villages of Kamianka and Pivdenne, and the town of Svitlodarsk, respectively.

Ukrainian units delivered an adequate rebuff to enemy provocations, the JFO HQ said.

Moreover, the IED incident occurred near the village of Nevelske. The injured soldier was hospitalized.

All wounded servicemen were rushed to the hospital where they received medical assistance, the report said.

With the aim of an immediate ceasefire, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas repeatedly sent requests for a truce regime through the OSCE SMM. However, all of them were ignored by Russian-controlled mercenaries with the self-proclaimed "Luhanks and Donetsk People's Republics" in eastern Ukraine.

Since Saturday midnight, February 27, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired small arms near the village of Zaitseve.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN