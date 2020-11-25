The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military, the Command assures.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, November 24.

"Four ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries were recorded in the past day, November 24," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 25, 2020.

In particular, the enemy fired an under-barrel grenade launcher and rifles near the villages of Shumy and Pivdenne.

Also, the occupiers provoked Ukrainian defenders by opening automatic fire near the village of Vodiane.

Moreover, an enemy sniper was active outside Avdiyivka.

"A soldier with the Joint Forces was wounded by an enemy sniper. The seriously wounded Ukrainian soldier was rushed to a hospital, where military doctors were trying to save him. Unfortunately, urgent resuscitation measures failed. Our soldier died. The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends," it said.

Read alsoRussia continues to supply weapons, fuel to occupied Donbas – intelligenceOSCE monitors were immediately informed through Ukrainian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire in Donbas of the criminal actions by Russia's armed groups and their mercenaries.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military, the report assures.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN