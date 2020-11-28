No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported six violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, November 27.

Read alsoRussia continues to supply weapons, fuel to occupied Donbas – intelligence"In the past day, November 27, the Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries six times violated the ceasefire agreements reached by the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22, 2020," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 28, 2020.

In particular, Russia-led troops used an under-barrel grenade launcher, a large-caliber machine gun, and small arms near the town of Avdiyivka.

The occupiers also fired a heavy machine gun near the village of Vodiane, as well as a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Opytne.

In addition, enemy forces engaged Ukrainian positions twice near the villages of Shumy and Katerynivka.

The random shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so Joint Forces did not return fire.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Since Saturday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the enemy with the use of small arms, grenade launchers of various systems, and proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars has been recorded near Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral.

OSCE monitors were immediately informed through Ukrainian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire in Donbas of the criminal actions by Russia's armed groups and their mercenaries, the report said.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN