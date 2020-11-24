Two violations of the peace agreements were recorded from 00:00 to 17:00 Kyiv time on November 24.

The Ukrainian soldier wounded by a Russian sniper outside the town of Avdiyivka in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, has died of wounds.

"Two violations of the agreements which entered into force on July 27 in accordance with the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group were recorded on November 24," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said on Facebook in an evening update as of 17:00 Kyiv time on November 24.

Russia-led troops used a grenade launcher and rifles near the village of Shumy in the Pivnich (North) sector and an enemy sniper opened fire near Avdiyivka.

"A member of the Joint Forces was wounded by the enemy sniper. The seriously wounded Ukrainian soldier was rushed to a hospital, where military doctors were trying to save him. Unfortunately, the urgent resuscitation measures failed. The soldier died. The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to [his] family and friends," it said.

OSCE representatives were immediately informed through Ukrainian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire in Donbas about the criminal actions by armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries.

Soldier's death in Donbas: What is known

Russia-led occupation forces violated the ceasefire agreement at about noon on November 24.

A member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a gunshot wound near Avdiyivka.

The Joint Forces did not return fire because of the evacuation of the wounded.

Author: UNIAN