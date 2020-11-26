No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported three violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, November 25.

"In the past day, November 25, the Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries three times violated the ceasefire agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group entered into force on July 27, 2020," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 26, 2020.

In particular, the occupiers fired grenade launchers of various systems near the town of Avdiyivka, as well as automatic rifles and an under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane.

Read alsoUkrainian soldier wounded by Russian sniper near Avdiyivka dies of woundsAlso, the invaders remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines in the area in front of Ukrainian positions near Vodiane.

OSCE monitors were immediately informed through Ukrainian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire in Donbas of the criminal actions by Russia's armed groups and their mercenaries.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN