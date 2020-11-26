The Ukrainian side proposes another Normandy summit be held by the end of the year.

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk has called on the Russian Federation to politically take charge of the fulfillment of the agreements reached by the Normandy Four leaders (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) at the Paris summit in December 2019.

As the Ukrainian delegation said, another regular TCG meeting was held at the level of heads of delegations via videoconference on November 25.

"The agreements reached at the highest level in the Normandy format form the basis for a peaceful settlement," said Kravchuk.

In particular, the Ukrainian side reiterated its position that the whole range of the agreements reached in the Normandy format, as well as the Minsk agreements as such are the basis. Ukraine once again confirmed its readiness to continue their consistent implementation, for which, in particular, it offered its "Plan of Joint Steps."

Read alsoRussia demands 50 years of "special status" for Donbas – Ukrainian MPAt the same time, Kravchuk fundamentally demands that the Russian side, as a member of the TCG, take on political responsibility and formally determine its position by the end of this year on the need to fulfill the agreements reached at the Paris summit in 2019.

"Holding a new summit in the Normandy format by the end of this year, which would summarize the attempts to fulfill the agreements reached at the Paris summit in December 2019, as well as discussing plans for their further implementation is what the Ukrainian delegation proposes under the current circumstances," it said.

What is more, the consolidated position of the Normandy leaders, who adopted a number of documents during their meetings on the settlement of the Donbas crisis, is the main guideline for further work.

"The Ukrainian delegation does not leave confidence that this position will continue to be the basis for effective joint work within the TCG," the statement says.

Recent TCG meeting on Donbas

On November 25, the Ukrainian delegation proposed at the TCG meeting that a special meeting be held next week to discuss the release of detainees and the unblocking of checkpoints in Donbas.

Author: UNIAN