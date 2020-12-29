No enemy attacks have been reported since midnight.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one soldier wounded in action (WIA) amid 13 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, December 28.

"In the past day, December 28, thirteen ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 29, 2020.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 120mm mortars and grenade launchers outside the village of Vodiane.

An enemy UAV had been spotted crossing the contact line in that area before it was jammed.

Read alsoUkraine sends note to OSCE monitors over Ukrainian soldier's injury in DonbasThe Russian Federation's armed formations also fired 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns near the village of Pivdenne.

What is more, Russia-led forces fired grenade launchers of various systems near the towns of Maryinka and Avdiyivka, as well as automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the town of Svitlodarsk. Hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and automatic rifles were used against Ukrainian troops near the village of Novo-Oleksandrivka.

"The enemy also used rifles near the village of Chermalyk. One our soldier was wounded amid the shooting. The soldier was rushed to hospital and provided with medical care," the update said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

No enemy attacks have been reported since midnight.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

