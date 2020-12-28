All the seven violations were registered in the Skhid (East) zone.

Russia-led forces continue violating the ceasefire in Donbas, Ukraine's east; in particular, they mounted six attacks on Ukrainian positions on December 27.

"During the past 24 hours, on December 27, six attacks and one UAV flight were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the JFO Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update on December 28.

Read alsoRussia-led forces' 120mm mortar shell hits private yard in Vodiane, Donbas (Photo, video)

All the seven violations were registered in the Skhid (East) zone, it said.

Enemy troops used mortars and grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane. As a result of that attack, a Ukrainian soldier was injured, he was rushed to hospital.

Also, the enemy fired a mortar and rifles near the village of Lebedynske and the town of Maryinka, while easel and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers were used near the town of Avdiyivka. There was an attempt to use a drone to adjust the fire, but it was jammed.

"Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the violation of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces," the JFO HQ said.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on Monday, December28, one violation with the use of a grenade launcher near Avdiyivka was recorded.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN