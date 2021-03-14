No Ukrainian Army casualties were recorded over the period under review.

Russia-led forces mounted 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, rifles to attack Ukrainian positions near the village of Pisky, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said in a morning update on Facebook on March 14, 2021.

They also used grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Vodiane the Pryazovia area (the north coast of the Sea of Azov). In the same sector, an enemy UAV dropped two VOG-17 explosive projectiles over Ukrainian positions.

Moreover, Russia-led forces opened fire at Ukrainian positions near the village of Pivdenne, using large-caliber machine guns and anti-tank grenade launchers.

Ukrainian JFO units had to fire back.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on March 14, enemy troops violated the ceasefire in Donbas three times. Hot spots were the villages of Pisky, Katerynivka, and Opytne.

No Ukrainian Army casualties have been reported.

Ukrainian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas also reported about gross violations by Russia-led forces in the occupied districts.

In particular, Russia-controlled armed formations committed acts of provocation, using proscribed weapons to artificially exacerbate the situation near the villages of Pisky and Vodiane, Donetsk region, so that then to groundlessly accuse Ukrainian military units of shelling civilian infrastructure outside the Russia-occupied city of Donetsk.

