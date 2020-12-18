The Joint Forces were forced to return fire.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid eight violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, December 17.

"In the past day, December 17, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire eight times," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 18, 2020.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 122mm artillery systems, and 120mm and 82mm mortars four times outside the village of Vodiane, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles directly at the said settlement.

Read alsoPutin: Russia to "build up support" for occupied DonbasIn the evening, the enemy fired small arms near the villages of Verkhniotoretske and Shyrokyne, and also automatic grenade launchers near the latter one.

What is more, the occupiers fired grenade launchers of various systems and rifles twice near the town of Avdiyivka. Sniper fire was also reported in that area.

"One serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the shelling. The soldier was rushed to the hospital. His condition is satisfactory," the report says.

The Joint Forces returned fire, using grenade launchers of various systems, the JFO HQ said.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN