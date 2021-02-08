Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, February 7.

"In the past day, February 7, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 8, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired anti-tank grenade launchers and sniper rifles near the village of Novomykhailivka.

"A serviceman with the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

Also, the enemy used automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as rifles near the village of Zolote-4.

What is more, the Russian occupation troops remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines in front of Ukrainian positions near the village of Luhanske.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian Army Command says the situation remains fully controlled.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN