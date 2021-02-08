The aggressor "is trying to turn provocations into realities."

Ukrainian military should deliver a mirror response to each ceasefire breach by the Russian-controlled forces in eastern Ukraine's warzone, says Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of Ukraine who now heads the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement.

"If we look at the latest events, things are obvious. Yesterday and today, our soldiers were being killed; the other side is shooting, they are already employing 120-mm mortars, that is, violating all possible agreements," Kravchuk told Ukraina 24 TV channel.

The enemy is trying to "turn provocations into realities," the envoy believes.

"No need to wait or pretend that this is some sort of 'provocation' or whatever. A shot means a shot. If they shoot, we must respond in the same way. There's no need to wait until someone gets killed or wounded. They use every opportunity to turn provocations into realities. That is, to accuse Ukraine, demand things from Ukraine and shoot at Ukraine soldiers. Why would we need to watch and pretend that this is not happening? There must be a relevant tough reaction to such things," he said.

Author: UNIAN