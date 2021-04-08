The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid seven violations of the ceasefire agreement, committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, April 7.

"In the past day, April 7, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 8, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 82mm and 120mm mortars near the villages of Pisky and Opytne, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near the villages of Hnutove, Shyrokyne, Talakivka, and Vodiane.

"A member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. The defender was promptly provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital," it said.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

Read alsoRussia continues pulling military hardware toward Ukraine's border (Video)The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Thursday midnight, April 8, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone, including four on the Ukrainian positions and one on the civilian infrastructure. In particular, the enemy fired 122mm artillery systems, 82mm mortars and rifles near Pisky and Vodiane.

"One serviceman with the Joint Forces sustained a fatal gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends," the report says.

Moreover, the invaders shelled Vodiane with the use of artillery systems. The Joint Forces fired back.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila