The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, March 5.

"In the past day, March 5, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 6, 2021.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired sniper rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the town of Maryinka.

"A serviceman with Ukraine's Armed Forces was wounded amid shelling. He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

Read alsoDonbas talks in deadlock as Russia puts forward another demand – journalistAlso, the Russian Federation's armed formations used an under-barrel grenade launcher and automatic rifles near the village of Pisky.

What is more, the enemy fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the village of Shyrokyne, a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane, and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, while an anti-tank grenade launcher was used against Ukrainian servicemen near the village of Talakivka.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Saturday midnight, March 6, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

