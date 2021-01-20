There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, January 19.

"In the past day, January 19, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 20, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired grenade launchers of various systems and a heavy machine gun toward the Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane. Also, the Russian occupation troops used under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and automatic rifles near the village of Pivdenne.

Read alsoOSCE spots funeral minivan entering Russia from occupied DonbasThe Joint Forces fired back, the JFO HQ said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN