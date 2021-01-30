Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two wounded in action (WIA) amid five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, January 29.

"In the past day, January 29, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 30, 2021.

Read alsoKravchuk: Ukraine not to transfer hostages through MP MedvedchukIn particular, using quadcopter-type UAVs, the enemy dropped two VOG-17 grenades over the Joint Forces' positions near the village of Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral in the Skhid (East) sector. As a result, two Ukrainian soldiers received shrapnel wounds. They were rushed to the hospital where they received medical assistance.

The Russian Federation's armed formations also fired an under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms towards the Ukrainian positions near the village of Opytne, as well as a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and an under-barrel grenade launcher near the town of Avdiyivka.

In the Pivnich (North) sector, there were no truce violations.

"OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] representatives have been notified of the ceasefire breach incident through Ukrainian members of the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center," the update said.

Ukrainian military says the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN