The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on January 25 recorded 118 violations of the ceasefire in Donbas.

This is stated in the OSCE SMM's January 26 daily report based on information as of 19:30 Kyiv time on January 25, 2021.

Read alsoDonbas warzone update: One WIA amid five truce violations on Jan 26"The SMM recorded 62 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations in the region," it said. "The Mission recorded 56 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region."

The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region, and at border crossing points outside government control near Voznesenivka and Dovzhanske, Luhansk region.

Author: UNIAN