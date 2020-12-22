Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two soldiers wounded in action (WIA) amid six violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, December 21.

"In the past day, December 21, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire six times," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:30 Kyiv time on December 22, 2020.

In particular, enemy troops fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the village of Zolote-4. Also, the enemy fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles at the Ukrainian positions near the villages of Pivdenne, Luhanske, and Shumy.

Read alsoPutin: Russia to "build up support" for occupied Donbas"Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded as a result of the shelling near Pivdenne. They were immediately taken to a hospital and provided with medical assistance. Both are in stable condition," reads the report.

What is more, the occupiers fired an anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane.

The Joint Forces returned fire, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN