The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid one of the 17 violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, April 12.

"In the past day, April 12, as many as 17 ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on April 13, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired heavy machine guns near the village of Pisky, as well as automatic rifles near the village of Kamianka.

"A member of the Joint Forces received a fatal gunshot wound amid aimed fire opened by the Russian Federation's armed formations on positions of our units," the report says.

Also, Russia-led troops used proscribed 120mm mortars, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank grenade launchers, and rifles near the village of Pivdenne, while 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and rifles were used near the villages of Shumy and Zaitseve.

Read alsoUkraine ready for Russian invasion – President ZelenskyWhat is more, they fired weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles and anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Novhorodske, as well as automatic grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Zolote-4.

Moreover, the enemy remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers twice near the village of Zaitseve.

From 00:00 to 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on April 13, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired 82mm mortars near Pivdenne.

"Near the village of Mayorsk, an enemy UAV, while crossing the contact line, dropped grenades on the positions of our units, as a result of which one soldier received a fatal wound," the report said.

Another two members of the Joint Forces were wounded. They were rushed to the hospital where they received medical assistance.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

"Pending a new meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, the occupation forces have increased the number of attacks along the entire contact line, using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. At the same time, the intensity of information warfare and fake reports in the information space in the temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation has grown significantly," the JFO HQ said.

Russia-controlled forces also continued escalating the situation near one of disengagement areas by shelling the town of Zolote, Luhansk region, not to open the local checkpoint from the side of the occupied part of Ukraine.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila