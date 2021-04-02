The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two wounded in action (WIA) amid 13 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, April 1.

"In the past day, April 1, as many as 13 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 2, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired automatic grenade launchers near the villages of Shumy and Novotoshkivka.

Read alsoEscalation in Donbas by Russia "largest in recent years" – MFA Ukraine"Two members of the Joint Forces were wounded amid shelling. They were rushed to the hospital where they received medical assistance," the report says.

Also, Russia-led troops used proscribed 82mm and 120mm mortars near the village of Pisky, as well as grenade launchers and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, the village of Starohnativka, and the village of Vodiane, which is located in the Azov Sea littoral.

What is more, they fired an anti-tank missile system toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane in Donetsk region, while automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and automatic rifles were used near the town of Svitlodarsk, and the villages of Luhanske and Zolote-4.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila