The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) and one wounded in action (WIA) amid 14 violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, March 12.

"In the past day, March 12, as many as 14 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 13, 2021.

In particular, the occupiers fired proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near the village of Katerynivka.

Also, the Russian Federation's armed formations used 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns near the village of Pivdenne.

"A Ukrainian serviceman was wounded amid shelling. He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

Read alsoLaunching full-out war on Ukraine would be "tragic mistake for Russia" – KravchukIn addition, the Russian occupation troops fired automatic grenade launchers toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Starohnativka, as well as rifles and an anti-tank grenade launcher near the villages of Taramchuk and Pisky.

The invaders also fired heavy machine guns near the village of Hnutove, while hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers were used near the village of Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral. In that sector, enemy troops also carried out engineering works toward Ukrainian defense positions.

What is more, the Russian armed formations shelled the Ukrainian positions near the town of Maryinka.

"As a result of enemy sniper fire, one Ukrainian serviceman suffered injuries incompatible with life. The leadership of a military unit and military law enforcers are working on the scene," reads the report.

The Joint Forces' Command has expressed its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the fallen soldier.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Saturday midnight, March 13, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired under-barrel grenade launchers and rifles near Pisky.

There have been no casualties since midnight.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN