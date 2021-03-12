The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, March 11.

"In the past day, March 11, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 12, 2021.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Novozvanivka.

"A serviceman with the Joint Forces was wounded amid shelling. He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

Read alsoDonbas merely "bargaining chip" for Russia in geopolitics – Ukraine ministerAlso, the enemy used automatic grenade launchers near the village of Pyshchevyk, as well as rifles near the village of Talakivka.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, March 12, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired rifles near the village of Pisky.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN