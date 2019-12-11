Britain calls on Russia to fulfill obligations under Minsk accords

Britain welcomes the agreements on a further disengagement of forces, a comprehensive ceasefire, and a prisoner swap.

Britain has called on Russia to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk Agreements on Donbas settlement.

"We continue to urge Russia to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements," the British Embassy in Ukraine wrote on Facebook.

"We welcome the commitments made by the parties at the Normandy Four summit, in particular, further disengagement of forces, comprehensive ceasefire and a prisoner swap," reads the report.

British diplomats have also reiterated Britain's strong support for Ukraine and the aspirations of President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the conflict.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Paris on December 9, 2019, to discuss ways to end the war in Donbas.

In particular, they reaffirmed their commitment to the full and comprehensive ceasefire regime by the end of 2019 and supported the arrangement within the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on the disengagement of troops and weapons at three new sites in eastern Ukraine by the end of March 2020.

They encouraged the Trilateral Contact Group to promote the release and exchange of detained persons associated with the conflict by the end of the year on an "all for all" basis, starting with "all identified for all identified."

The parties expressed their interest in reaching agreements within the Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group on all legal aspects of the law on the special order of local self-government (on the special status) of certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions – as specified in the Comprehensive Set of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk agreements of 2015 – to ensure its continued operation.

They also consider it necessary to incorporate the so-called "Steinmeier formula" into Ukrainian law according to the version agreed by the Normandy Four leaders and the Trilateral Contact Group.