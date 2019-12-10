Zelensky-Putin agreement: Minsk deal as basis, full ceasefire, demining, Steinmeier formula (Document)

The common agreed conclusions were made public following the Paris Normandy summit on December 9.

The Minsk agreements (Minsk Protocol of September 5, 2014, Minsk Memorandum of September 19, 2014, and the Minsk Package of Measures of February 12, 2015) continue to be the basis of the work of the Normandy format whose member states are committed to their full implementation, according to the common agreed conclusions of the Paris Normandy summit on December 9.

According to the document, the sides commit to a full and comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire, support the development and implementation of an updated demining plan based on the Trilateral Contact Group's decision on demining activities, dated March 3, 2016, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

In addition, the four leaders will support an agreement within the Trilateral Contact Group on three additional disengagement areas with the aim of disengaging forces and equipment by the end of March 2020. What is more, they encourage the Trilateral Contact Group to facilitate the release and exchange of "conflict-related detainees" in the 'all for all' format before the end of the year.

The parties will also support an agreement within the Trilateral Contact Group, within 30 days, on new crossing points along the contact line in Donbas. They express interest in agreeing on all the legal aspects of the special order of local self-government (special status) of occupied areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as outlined in the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements from 2015, to ensure its functioning on a permanent basis.

They also noted it is necessary to incorporate the so-called Steinmeier formula into the Ukrainian legislation.